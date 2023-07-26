Detour for Hwy 22 project to be removed July 26

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists following the detour due to a Highway 22 project can now return to their usual routines.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the Highway 22 construction project, between Mapleton and Wells, is nearly complete, with the detour expected to be removed by 1 p.m. on Wed., July 26.

Motorists are still urged to use caution, as workers as minor finishing touches to the shoulders continue.

Hwy 22 traffic had been detoured since Apr. 17, for resurfacing the roadway.

The project also included Americans with Disability (ADA) improvements in Minnesota Lake by adding additional curb ramps, updating existing sidewalks and adding a short segment of sidewalk.

Benefits of the project include improved pavement, drainage, sidewalk system, and traffic safety improvements.

For more information about the project, click here.

