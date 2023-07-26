Eight Allina Heath hospitals receive recognition for stroke care

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Allina Health hospitals have received American Heart Association Get With the Guidelines achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital. This includes the medical center located in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke. Strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death in the United States. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.

“I’m incredibly grateful to work with extraordinary care teams and quality improvement professionals who are dedicated to improving patient outcomes,” said Ganesh Asaithambi, MD, Director for Allina Health Stroke and Hospital Neurology Program. “In 2022, Allina Health spearheaded the Allina Health Stroke Program and established comprehensive stroke care as the community standard throughout the Allina Health system which streamlined processes to ensure timely and proper care for strokes.”

Since its inception in January 2022, the Allina Health stroke program has implemented changes to strengthen the stroke care provided to patients, including a dedicated stroke response team, advanced telemedicine technologies to enable remote consultation with stroke specialists, and enhanced training and education for health care staff to improve their expertise in stroke care management and rehabilitation.

“In addition to our metro hospitals receiving recognition, five of our regional hospitals earned awards this year which shows our commitment to providing access to high quality care for the communities we serve,” said Sanjay Singh, MD, President of Allina Health Neuroscience, Spine and Pain Institute.

