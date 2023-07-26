FIRST ALERT DAY: Extreme heat and humidity through Thursday

A heat advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon as excessive heat and humidity continue to plague much of our region. Thursday will be even warmer and more humid, with actual high temperatures in the mid 90s and dew points in the low to mid 70s. This will send the heat index, or “feels like” temperature, to between 102 and 108 degrees. By late Thursday afternoon, a cold front will begin to move across our region, bringing scattered thunderstorms late Thursday, Thursday night, and into Friday. Some storms could be severe. After the front passes, we are looking forward to cooler, less humid and much more comfortable weather for the upcoming weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny, hot and very humid with high temperatures in the low 90s. The heat/humidity combination will cause the heat index to rise to between 100 and 105 degrees. Wednesday night will be warm and humid with temperatures dropping into the low 70s by daybreak. Thursday will be another brutally hot and humid day, with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values climbing to between 102 and 108 degrees.

By late Thursday, a cold front will begin to move across Minnesota. This front will eventually bring significant relief from the heat and humidity, but before that happens, it will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms across much of our region. Timing is still a bit sketchy with these thunderstorms, but at this point, it looks as though there could be multiple clusters of thunderstorms that develop and move across our area from late Thursday afternoon through Thursday night and even into Friday. With the significant amount of moisture that is in the air, the storms will also have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall amounts of an inch or more. Unfortunately, as is the case with summertime thunderstorms, many but not everyone will get rain. Rain will be limited to areas impacted by individual storms.

Much more pleasant weather is in the forecast for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and considerably less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We are tracking another system that could bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night into Monday. I’m not terribly thrilled about widespread rain with this system, but it’s something we will keep an eye on. After that, the rest of next week will be mostly dry with slightly above average temperatures.

