FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory issued as dangerous heat continues

Dangerous heat expected leads to a heat advisory for portions of the area through Thursday despite minor rain chances mixed in.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the mid to upper-90s both Wednesday and Thursday; however, due to the humidity on the rise, heat indices are expected to range from about 98 degrees up to 105 degrees through Thursday afternoon. Due to this extreme heat expected, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that will remain in effect until 8 pm Thursday afternoon.

With the extreme heat in the area, it is very important to take necessary precautions to keep yourself, your loved ones, and even your pets safe from heat related illnesses. Knowing the signs and symptoms of heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, is the first step. The second step is knowing what to do should you recognize the signs and symptoms.

Here are the signs/symptoms of heat exhaustion:

Nausea/vomiting

Faintness/dizziness

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale, and clammy skin

Rapid but weak pulse

Muscle Cramps.

If you or someone around you start to experience these symptoms, it is vital to get into the air conditioning/a cooled building and hydrate. It is also helpful to place a cool compress (like a wash cloth for example) on the back of the next to help cool the body off.

Here are the signs/symptoms of heat stroke:

Nausea/vomiting

No sweating

Red, hot and dry skin

Rapid but strong pulse

Losing consciousness

If you or someone around you start to experience these symptoms get them in a cooled building immediately and call 911 ASAP as they need immediate medical attention.

To avoid heat related illnesses or worse, here are some of the most important safety tips:

Take it easy, spend time inside with the air conditioning.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Avoid drinks like pop, juice, alcohol, energy drinks, and any other drink that is high in sugar as sugar leads to dehydration.

Eat healthy, light foods that replenish nutrients in your body vs heavy foods that may make you feel weighed down and sluggish.

Wear loose, light colored clothing to help keep your body cool.

NEVER leave anyone or pets in your vehicle regardless if the windows are open and/or the ac is on.

Monitor for signs of heat related illnesses.

Make sure your pets have plenty of shade and water. Replace their water frequently to provide fresh, cool water and let them stay inside vs. outside more often throughout the day.

Take walks early in the morning or through the late evening hours when temperatures and heat indices are not as hot.

Extreme heat and heat index values up to 105 are projected to continue through Thursday afternoon before we start to feel some minor cooling; however, due to the humidity, a few minor rain chances remain in the forecast through Thursday evening.

This weekend, starting on Friday will remain hot but not nearly as dangerously hot as the few days prior. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper-80s through Friday with the mid-80s by Saturday and Sunday. We could see more showers and a few thunderstorms in the area Friday and again overnight Sunday into Monday with the passage of a projected cold front.

The projected cold front will keep temperatures slightly cooler with highs through next week hovering in the mid-80s, which is still slightly above normal for the start of August. We will also see a nice mix of sunshine and cloud coverage throughout next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms next Thursday.

