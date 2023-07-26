Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Increased fraudulent phone calls in Blue Earth County

Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent phone calls
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent phone calls
By Ali Reed
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has recently received numerous calls from citizens, stating that they have been contacted by someone from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. The caller requests an electronic transfer of funds or directs the target to buy gift cars, claiming that they missed a court date or they missed jury duty.

These calls are all fraudulent. Law enforcement will never solicit an electronic transfer of money by phone or use gift cards to resolve any matter. Today’s technology makes it possible for scammers to alter their caller ID, so you can’t guarantee that their identity displayed on their ID is correct.

Anyone that has experienced a financial loss as a result of this scam is encouraged to call 911 for assistance. Additional information on common scams can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/how-wecan-help-you/safety-resources/scams-and-safety and https://consumer.ftc.gov/scams.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

Allina Health hospitals have received American Heart Association Get With the Guidelines...
Eight Allina Heath hospitals receive recognition for stroke care
United Hospital District (UHD) announced the successful completion of its first college-level...
UHD concludes first academic year of High Step Health Science Academy
FILE -- The City of Mankato is reminding locals that there’s still time to register their block...
City of Mankato: Still time to register for Night to Unite block party event
FILE -- Once again, Mayo Clinic Health Systems (MCHS) hospitals are earning top marks from...
MCHS hospitals earn high star ratings from CMS