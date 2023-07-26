Increased fraudulent phone calls in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has recently received numerous calls from citizens, stating that they have been contacted by someone from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. The caller requests an electronic transfer of funds or directs the target to buy gift cars, claiming that they missed a court date or they missed jury duty.

These calls are all fraudulent. Law enforcement will never solicit an electronic transfer of money by phone or use gift cards to resolve any matter. Today’s technology makes it possible for scammers to alter their caller ID, so you can’t guarantee that their identity displayed on their ID is correct.

Anyone that has experienced a financial loss as a result of this scam is encouraged to call 911 for assistance. Additional information on common scams can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/how-wecan-help-you/safety-resources/scams-and-safety and https://consumer.ftc.gov/scams.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.