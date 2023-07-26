Mankato police ‘Cops and Bobbers’ founder retires

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A retiring Mankato police officer bids goodbye to a favorite project.

Keith Mortensen, or “Morty,” started “Cops and Bobbers” in 2014 with his partner Todd Mohr.

Mortensen will retire Monday after over 25 years on the force, and is passing leadership of the “Cops and Bobbers” effort over to Mohr.

Mortensen says that the “Cops and Bobbers” is meant to give area children an opportunity to meet and connect with area police officers, forging a relationship that he believes makes the community stronger.

