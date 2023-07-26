Your Photos
MCHS hospitals earn high star ratings from CMS

FILE -- Once again, Mayo Clinic Health Systems (MCHS) hospitals are earning top marks from...
FILE -- Once again, Mayo Clinic Health Systems (MCHS) hospitals are earning top marks from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).(KEYC)
By Nick Beck
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) hospitals in Mankato, Austin, and Albert Lea have received five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Seven hospitals across Mayo Clinic Health System received star ratings for their overall hospital quality.

Six hospitals received five stars, the highest possible rating, while one hospital still received a commendable four-star rating.

MCHS hospitals receiving five stars:

  • Albert Lea and Austin, MN
  • Northland in Barron, WI
  • Eau Claire, WI
  • La Crosse, WI
  • Mankato, MN
  • Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI

MCHS hospital receiving four stars:

  • Red Wing, MN

Notably, the national average stands at three stars.

