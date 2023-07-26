MCHS hospitals earn high star ratings from CMS

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) hospitals in Mankato, Austin, and Albert Lea have received five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Seven hospitals across Mayo Clinic Health System received star ratings for their overall hospital quality.

Six hospitals received five stars, the highest possible rating, while one hospital still received a commendable four-star rating.

MCHS hospitals receiving five stars:

Albert Lea and Austin, MN

Northland in Barron, WI

Eau Claire, WI

La Crosse, WI

Mankato, MN

Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI

MCHS hospital receiving four stars:

Red Wing, MN

Notably, the national average stands at three stars.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.