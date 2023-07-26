Minnesota’s Original Brat Dogs, the twist on corn dogs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You’ve heard of corn dogs, but have you ever heard of a brat dog? Randy Splett is in with his Minnesota’s Original Brat Dogs business to talk about his fun twist on the all too common fair food. Brat Dogs offer different flavors, as well as “brachos.”

Randy and his brat dogs have been all over the state, selling his food at sporting events, fairs and even concerts. You can check them out at your local fairs and at Mayo Clinic Event Center during hockey season with their ice cream side of the business.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.