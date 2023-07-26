Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck crashes into 9 vehicles at red light

Kansas police say a teen driver has died after a dump truck plowed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light. (Source: KCTV)
By KCTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a teen has died in a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, a 17-year-old driver was killed after a dump truck slammed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light.

The crash happened at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and 115th Street, about 15 minutes from the downtown area.

Police said the truck struck the teen’s vehicle first. The 17-year-old was transported to the hospital but later died.

Overland police said the dump truck driver is having their blood tested as the crash remains under investigation.

The department did not immediately identify the drivers involved.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises rates for 11th time to fight inflation but gives no clear sign of next move
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions lottery jackpot nears $1B ahead of Friday drawing