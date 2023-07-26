Tips on how to beat the heat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota is in the middle of a stretch of dangerously hot weather, and local officials say that it’s crucial that people stay safe.

Prolonged exposure to these conditions can lead to heat-related illness, primarily heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The Mayo Clinic says that heat-related illness can have catastrophic side effects if not caught early.

“Heat exhaustion can develop into heat stroke, and when you get into the part where you’re having heat stroke, you know, that’s affecting your brain, and if that continues on certainly that can affect your heart muscle, it can affect your skeletal muscles, it can affect your kidneys and in severe situations if not caught it can lead to death.”

Mayo suggests staying away from the hot conditions whenever possible, and keeping watch for symptoms such as high body temperature, nausea, headaches and changes in heart rate and mental state.

Summer is the peak of work season, however, and many workers are unable to avoid the hot conditions.

Luckily there are ways to stay safe in the heat if you need to be out in the conditions.

“Wear light colors, wear colors that are somewhat loose fitting so your body can breathe and sweat can evaporate. Make sure you don’t get sunburned, so put on sunscreen at least SPF 15. You know making sure that you’re hydrated going into the activity, making sure that you’re able to hydrate during the activity and that that hydration is cold. And then making sure that you have access to some place that’s air conditioned.”

