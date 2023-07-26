Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

World’s ocean currents system heading for collapse, study says

FILE - Ocean currents help regulate global weather patterns.
FILE - Ocean currents help regulate global weather patterns.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An alarming new study shows what could lie ahead if climate change is not brought under control.

Researchers said the warming of the planet has the potential to collapse the world’s crucial system of ocean currents.

The currents act like a giant global conveyer belt.

They transport warm water from the tropics toward the North Atlantic, where the water cools, becomes saltier and sinks deep into the ocean before spreading south.

The currents help regulate global weather patterns.

And researchers warn if this so-called conveyer belt breaks down, people would see more extreme winters and sea levels rising.

Scientists said it is not a matter of if the system will collapse but when.

Some predict it could happen as early as 2025, but others said the collapse is decades away unless carbon emissions are cut to zero, global temperatures are reduced and melting in the Arctic is slowed.

The study appears in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

Samsung, a South Korean technology giant that’s also a major producer of computer memory chips,...
Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in a bet on bending device screens
Train Derailment in Superior Wisconsin on 28th Street yard
Train derails in Superior, causes chemical spill
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
A California man says an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force
The U.S. Mint announced the next five women to be featured on quarters; the 2024 quarters will...
5 American women will appear on new quarters in 2024