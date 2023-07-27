Arrest made in St. Peter home, car break-in wave

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - An arrest has been made in connection with a string of home and vehicle break ins in St. Peter last month.

St. Peter Police Department announced this morning that Seth Theron Pierce, 22, was taken into custody on multiple felony charges including first degree burglary.

Over several days in mid-June, residents in St. Peter discovered vehicles with smashed windows and valuables taken.

Authorities say leads are still being followed in the wave of break ins and police ask the public to continue providing relevant information to the ongoing investigations.

