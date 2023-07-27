‘The Attitude of Gratitude’ with Chris DT Gordon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Chris Gordon is a survivor of necrotizing faciitis (a flesh-eating disease), and has used his experiences to become a public speaker, designed to help others transform their lives using gratitude and to achieve greatness.

He joins Kelsey and Lisa to share “The Attitude of Gratitude” (TAG) presentation.

