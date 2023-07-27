BEC Sheriff’s Office investigates, warns residents of fraudulent phone calls

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking into new cases of fraudulent phone calls targeting residents.

According to law enforcement, people are reporting that someone from the sheriff’s department contacted them to demand money.

The caller would say the money is due to missed court dates or because the resident missed jury duty.

The caller would then request an electronic payment or gift cards to resolve the matter.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency, would never request payment over the phone.

Anyone that has experienced a financial loss as a result of this scam is encouraged to call 911 for assistance.

