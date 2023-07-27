Your Photos
Blues on Belgrade celebrates 14th festival

By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blues on Belgrade association is celebrating its 14th annual blues and jazz festival.

The event is back again for community members to enjoy July 29.

Blues on Belgrade will be on the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato. the event is free and full of different bands playing all throughout the day.

The festival starts at 2p.m. and ends at 11p.m.

”I really just enjoy getting everything set up and then looking around and watching all the crowds of people come in and everybody just having a good time. The cool thing about this event is that it’s thrown by the businesses down here and it’s just throwing forward the community to come down and enjoy.”

Local establishments will be selling food and drinks on the street. Community members can expect to hear music from bands like the Good Time Gals, City Mouse, Lightnin Malcolm, and others.

