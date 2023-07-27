Your Photos
City of New Ulm: S. Broadway Street to undergo water repairs on Friday

FILE - On July 28, South Broadway Street will be undergoing water repairs in that area, from...
FILE - On July 28, South Broadway Street will be undergoing water repairs in that area, from 14th South to 15th South.(Tony Peregin)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - In New Ulm, motorists traveling on South Broadway Street will need to find an alternate route on Friday.

On July 28, South Broadway Street will be undergoing water repairs in that area, from 14th South to 15th South.

The city is urging drivers to use caution and follow traffic control.

