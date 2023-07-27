City of Springfield issues Heat Advisory until noon

The City of Springfield is telling its residents to get out of the heat!

Heat values are expected to rise to dangerous levels of 109 degrees.

The advisory is in effect for Renville, McLeod, Redwood, and Brown Counties and will run until noon.

However, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

The current heat conditions can exponentially increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for working or participating in outdoor activities.

The city urges residents:

To drink plenty of fluids.



Stay inside an air-conditioned room, if possible



Stay out of the sun



Check up on relatives and neighbors



Young children and pets are NEVER to be left unattended in vehicles.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location and 911 should be contacted.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.