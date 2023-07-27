Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

City of Springfield issues Heat Advisory until noon

The current heat conditions can exponentially increase the potential for heat-related...
The current heat conditions can exponentially increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for working or participating in outdoor activities.(WALB)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The City of Springfield is telling its residents to get out of the heat!

Heat values are expected to rise to dangerous levels of 109 degrees.

The advisory is in effect for Renville, McLeod, Redwood, and Brown Counties and will run until noon.

However, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

The current heat conditions can exponentially increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for working or participating in outdoor activities.

The city urges residents:

  • To drink plenty of fluids.
  • Stay inside an air-conditioned room, if possible
  • Stay out of the sun
  • Check up on relatives and neighbors
  • Young children and pets are NEVER to be left unattended in vehicles.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location and 911 should be contacted.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

According to law enforcement, residents are reporting that someone claiming to be from the...
BEC Sheriff’s Office investigates, warns residents of fraudulent phone calls
The original idea of “Pond on Madison” was built on the hopes of bringing a little something to...
Pond on Madison has something for everyone
BEC Sheriff’s Office investigates, warns residents of fraudulent phone calls
Excessive heat warning issued due to extreme heat expected Thursday afternoon.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 7-27-2023