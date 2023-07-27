Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Decoria holds open house for new Township Hall

The town of Decoria holds an open house for their newly built township hall.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORIA, Minn. (KEYC) -The Decoria township committee held an open house for their newly built township hall Wednesday evening.

This is the first time the town has a new building since 1930. The committee hopes it last for years to come.

“This facility is something that will go on for the future,” said Decoria Township Supervisor Lyle Femrite. “This isn’t something the township will undertake in the next 20 years. This is a 50 year, 100 year investment depending on how everything goes. But in any event, we’re real proud of it.”

The building has meeting rooms and restrooms that are handicap accessible and an area to store their snow removal equipment.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The Mankato Moondogs battle the Minnesota Mud Puppies at home on July 26, 2023.
Moondogs win big against Mud Puppies, completes the sweep
The program targets young adults typically between the ages of 18 and 30 who are diagnosed with...
South Central launches Uniquely Abled Academy
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday 5pm Weathercast
Mortensen will retire Monday after over 25 years on the force, and is passing leadership of the...
Mankato police ‘Cops and Bobbers’ founder retires