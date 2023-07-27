Decoria holds open house for new Township Hall

DECORIA, Minn. (KEYC) -The Decoria township committee held an open house for their newly built township hall Wednesday evening.

This is the first time the town has a new building since 1930. The committee hopes it last for years to come.

“This facility is something that will go on for the future,” said Decoria Township Supervisor Lyle Femrite. “This isn’t something the township will undertake in the next 20 years. This is a 50 year, 100 year investment depending on how everything goes. But in any event, we’re real proud of it.”

The building has meeting rooms and restrooms that are handicap accessible and an area to store their snow removal equipment.

