FIRST ALERT DAY: Extreme heat continues; storms possible tonight

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through this afternoon due to extreme heat and humidity. Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 degrees through mid evening. We are also tracking a cold front that will bring a few strong to severe thunderstorms this evening and overnight into Friday morning. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with hail and straight-line wind gusts being the main threats. After the front passes, cooler, less humid air will gradually move across our region on Friday, leaving us with a cooler and much more comfortable weekend. While there could be a few random, isolated showers or thunderstorms, most of next week will be dry with slightly warmer than average temperatures.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny, hot, and very humid. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s, with some locations west of Mankato reaching 100 degrees. Heat index values will climb to between 105 and 110 degrees across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

A cold front will move across our area tonight into Friday morning, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms will likely develop to our north and west late this afternoon and move into our area tonight into Friday morning. There is considerable warm air aloft which could inhibit storms from developing. However, when and if they do develop, they will develop quickly and could become severe. Large hail and straight-line wind gusts will be the main threats with the storms that develop tonight. As you might imagine, with the amount of moisture that is in the air, locally heavy rain will also be possible.

The front will pass and storms will exit from northwest to southeast late tonight or early Friday morning. While relief won’t be instant, temperatures will be a bit cooler and the humidity will gradually drop throughout the day on Friday. That said, there will still be enough moisture in the air to produce a few random, isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The overall severe risk with these is low.

Our weather will be much more comfortable this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 80s. We are watching a system that could bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday. After that, most of next week will be dry, with high temperatures in the 80s.

