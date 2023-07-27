FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning Thursday due to extreme heat expected

An excessive heat warning will be in effect Thursday afternoon due to extreme, potentially deadly, heat expected across the area before a slight cool down heading into the weekend.

Heat and humidity are projected to be worse through the day compared to Wednesday which has prompted an excessive heat warning for most of the area from 12 pm this afternoon until 8 pm tonight. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper-90s by the afternoon hours with dew points hovering in the 70s. The warmer the dew point temperatures are, the more humid it will feel due to the amount of moisture (water vapor) in the air. The mix of humidity and hot temperatures is what leads to the heat index, or real feel temperature, in the summertime. Today’s heat index is projected to hover around 105 degrees or higher for portions of southern Minnesota; which, includes Mankato.

These conditions can be deadly for specific groups of such as young children/babies, elderly adults, those with underlying health conditions, and more. It is extremely important for everyone to be alert and remain hydrated all day as well as taking breaks from both the heat and sun by cooling off in an air conditioned building. Make sure you are monitoring yourselves, loved ones, and anyone around your for the signs/symptoms of heat related illnesses.

Many people will try to stay cool by hitting the pools and/or beaches. Keep in mind that just because you are in cool water that feels refreshing, that does not mean you are staying hydrated. You still need to take breaks from the sun and heat regardless if you are in cool, refreshing water as well as making sure to remain hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Temperatures will start to cool off later tonight despite staying warm as temperatures are expected to dip into the low-70s overnight with some overnight showers and thunderstorms possible. The eastern half of the area could see a few strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds possible. Showers and thunderstorms will slowly fizzle out early Friday morning leaving behind partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through the day.

Temperatures heading through Friday and the upcoming weekend will be slightly cooler with highs hovering in the upper-80s on Friday but the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday. Not only will we have a slight decrease in temperatures, humidity is expected to drip as well, making way for more comfortable conditions around the area. It may still remain slightly muggy but not nearly as oppressive as it has been. We may see a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and night as we make our way into the next work week.

Next week will remain slightly above average temperature wise for the first several days of August with highs hovering in the mid to upper-80s. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny with winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph at times. The week should remain relatively dry with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.