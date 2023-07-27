Historic schoolhouse finds new home on Janesville farm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Autumn Acres Farm near Janesville welcomed an old world addition to their property Thursday.

“It’s just great to have, to keep the history alive,” said Chad Bleess.

Back in April, the farm purchased this old schoolhouse, originally built in the mid-1800s.

The entire building was loaded up and moved to the farm, where owners believe it will have its forever home.

The schoolhouse originated in the original Janesville Village, which stood roughly half of a mile away from where the city stands today.

The farm’s owners say that the building presents a unique opportunity to preserve a piece of local history in their own yard.

“There’s a lot of different things, the way they constructed this building that you don’t do today. And so it’s neat to see that, to be able to see that, and you know to let other people experience it and learn about it,” said Chad Bleess.

The new owners say that while the current state of the building isn’t the most glamorous, they plan on spending the next couple of years fixing and renovating the building, incorporating it into their farm as a space that people can visit and admire.

The farm attributes their ability to restore and preserve the schoolhouse to the support that they’ve seen from the greater Janesville community over the years.

“To be able to kind of almost give back, like to preserve this little piece of our community and save that, and not only save it but we get to share it with them we will be able to open this up to the public so they get to enjoy it too. That means the world to us,” said Cheryl Bleess.

