Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Historic schoolhouse finds new home on Janesville farm

Back in April, the farm purchased this old schoolhouse, originally built in the mid-1800s.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Autumn Acres Farm near Janesville welcomed an old world addition to their property Thursday.

“It’s just great to have, to keep the history alive,” said Chad Bleess.

Back in April, the farm purchased this old schoolhouse, originally built in the mid-1800s.

The entire building was loaded up and moved to the farm, where owners believe it will have its forever home.

The schoolhouse originated in the original Janesville Village, which stood roughly half of a mile away from where the city stands today.

The farm’s owners say that the building presents a unique opportunity to preserve a piece of local history in their own yard.

“There’s a lot of different things, the way they constructed this building that you don’t do today. And so it’s neat to see that, to be able to see that, and you know to let other people experience it and learn about it,” said Chad Bleess.

The new owners say that while the current state of the building isn’t the most glamorous, they plan on spending the next couple of years fixing and renovating the building, incorporating it into their farm as a space that people can visit and admire.

The farm attributes their ability to restore and preserve the schoolhouse to the support that they’ve seen from the greater Janesville community over the years.

“To be able to kind of almost give back, like to preserve this little piece of our community and save that, and not only save it but we get to share it with them we will be able to open this up to the public so they get to enjoy it too. That means the world to us,” said Cheryl Bleess.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The festival starts at 2p.m. and ends at 11p.m.
Blues on Belgrade celebrates 14th festival
Starting with serving 25 students a week, the Campus Cupboard has grown to currently serve 300...
MSU Campus Cupboard moves to larger space
KEYC Weather
WEATHER UPDATE: Heat continues, strong storms possible tonight
FILE - On July 28, South Broadway Street will be undergoing water repairs in that area, from...
City of New Ulm: S. Broadway Street to undergo water repairs on Friday