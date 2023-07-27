Mankato American storms past Northfield in first round of pool play

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) -Mankato American hit the field for the first time at this year’s Minnesota American Legion Baseball Division I state tournament on Thursday.

American wins 9-2 over Northfield.

The team plays Foley later Thursday for the second game of pool action.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.