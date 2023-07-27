MnDOT: Last winter was most severe in over a decade

Your Photos
MnDOT: Last winter was most sever in over a decade(MnDOT)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) released its winter weather maintenance report Thursday morning and it showed that last winter was the most severe winter in more than a decade.

According to MnDOT, it spent nearly $174 million to clear highways. That is 25% higher than the most recent five-year average.

MnDOT said the statewide snowfall average was just over 90 inches.

Plow drivers worked more than 850,000 hours. That’s more than 100,000 hours above our previous winter season.

MnDOT also used more than 14 million gallons of liquid materials on roads, which was more than ever before.

