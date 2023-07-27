Your Photos
Moondogs win big against Mud Puppies, completes the sweep

The Mankato Moondogs battle the Minnesota Mud Puppies at home on July 26, 2023.
The Mankato Moondogs battle the Minnesota Mud Puppies at home on July 26, 2023.(KEYC)
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Moondogs defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies 16-8 Wednesday evening at home. With this win, the Moondogs sweep the Mud Puppies.

The Moondogs will hit the road to face the La Crosse Loggers Thursday. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

