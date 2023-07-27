Moondogs win big against Mud Puppies, completes the sweep

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Moondogs defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies 16-8 Wednesday evening at home. With this win, the Moondogs sweep the Mud Puppies.

The Moondogs will hit the road to face the La Crosse Loggers Thursday. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

