MSU Campus Cupboard moves to larger space

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Food insecurity amongst college students is a nationwide issue.

At Minnesota State University, that issue is being tackled by the Campus Cupboard food shelf, which has been around since 2015.

“We have the. Advantage of being literally next door to campus, one of the blockages to food access for students is transportation, and here we are next door to their classrooms. We are within blocks of their homes. We’re within walking distance,” said Coordinator, Becky Menk.

Starting with serving 25 students a week, the Campus Cupboard has grown to currently serve 300 households a month.

Now, the food shelf has the opportunity to be in a bigger space, which will help them serve even more people.

“The campus covered food shelf has helped me in, I would say a variety of ways. I just graduated from MSU and started working full time. Actually, at MSU I also got married, so my wife and I choose to come here a couple of times a week and really helps out obviously being. In the situation I’m in, being able to cover that basic need of food throughout the week and kind of help supplement it with our regular groceries,” said Sam Hodgson.

The Campus Cupboard is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays and each person is allowed to take up to to 30 pounds of food each week. It is funded by donations and grants from Cub west and Harvest Heartland Food Bank.

MENK “I had a a student come to me one day and say I want to thank you for what you’ve done because I haven’t had to ask my father for additional money. My brother will be able to come to college next year, so we make a huge difference in people’s lives. It is So much fun. Bittersweet, but to see them move on to new careers, we have one of our students who is going back to his home country now and we formed. True friendships with these kids,” said Menk.

If you’re interested in donating food, you can call the Lutheran Campus Ministries or just drop in at the Campus Cupboard Food Shelf at 331 Dillon Avenue.

