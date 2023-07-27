Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU Campus Cupboard moves to larger space

Starting with serving 25 students a week, the Campus Cupboard has grown to currently serve 300 households a month.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Food insecurity amongst college students is a nationwide issue.

At Minnesota State University, that issue is being tackled by the Campus Cupboard food shelf, which has been around since 2015.

“We have the. Advantage of being literally next door to campus, one of the blockages to food access for students is transportation, and here we are next door to their classrooms. We are within blocks of their homes. We’re within walking distance,” said Coordinator, Becky Menk.

Starting with serving 25 students a week, the Campus Cupboard has grown to currently serve 300 households a month.

Now, the food shelf has the opportunity to be in a bigger space, which will help them serve even more people.

“The campus covered food shelf has helped me in, I would say a variety of ways. I just graduated from MSU and started working full time. Actually, at MSU I also got married, so my wife and I choose to come here a couple of times a week and really helps out obviously being. In the situation I’m in, being able to cover that basic need of food throughout the week and kind of help supplement it with our regular groceries,” said Sam Hodgson.

The Campus Cupboard is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays and each person is allowed to take up to to 30 pounds of food each week. It is funded by donations and grants from Cub west and Harvest Heartland Food Bank.

MENK “I had a a student come to me one day and say I want to thank you for what you’ve done because I haven’t had to ask my father for additional money. My brother will be able to come to college next year, so we make a huge difference in people’s lives. It is So much fun. Bittersweet, but to see them move on to new careers, we have one of our students who is going back to his home country now and we formed. True friendships with these kids,” said Menk.

If you’re interested in donating food, you can call the Lutheran Campus Ministries or just drop in at the Campus Cupboard Food Shelf at 331 Dillon Avenue.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The festival starts at 2p.m. and ends at 11p.m.
Blues on Belgrade celebrates 14th festival
Back in April, the farm purchased this old schoolhouse, originally built in the mid-1800s.
Historic schoolhouse finds new home on Janesville farm
KEYC Weather
WEATHER UPDATE: Heat continues, strong storms possible tonight
FILE - On July 28, South Broadway Street will be undergoing water repairs in that area, from...
City of New Ulm: S. Broadway Street to undergo water repairs on Friday