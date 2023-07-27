Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

South Central launches Uniquely Abled Academy

The program targets young adults typically between the ages of 18 and 30 who are diagnosed with being on the autism spectrum, but overall everyone is welcome.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In just 10 weeks, the Uniquely Abled Academy gives those on the autism spectrum an opportunity to specialize in workforce training that will lead to a career as a computer numeric control operator.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so exciting and I feel just so blessed that I get to be part of this process. And I. I don’t know. It’s really meaningful that I can make an impact on the community,” said Kristin Underwood.

The program targets young adults typically between the ages of 18 and 30 who are diagnosed with being on the autism spectrum, but overall everyone is welcome.

“We pride ourselves on embracing all diversity and our equity 20-30 plan here at South Central College and one of those bigger areas is helping individuals who are, you know, have disabilities, have different areas of support needed. And so that’s just perfect combination for us here at SEC,” said Jim Hanson.

Evan, a participant of the program shares what he enjoys most about gaining new skills.

“Well, it’s. It’s like when I was hit to build whatever you can learn how to use different machines and like the adult version of building Legos,” said Evan Nadolsky.

The cost of the program is sixty thousand dollars for the six students participating this year. The funding is provided by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

“We thought, hey, we’re always willing to partner when there’s a new opportunity for young people or adults to gauge skills. So we will come to the table if a college or an employer is is looking for a partner to help with anything new like that. Because in the end it helps our economy, it helps young people and adults with disabilities gain employment and earn good wages,” said Alyssa Klein.

Vocational Rehabilitation Services and the Department of Human Services are also helping to fund this program.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

The Mankato Moondogs battle the Minnesota Mud Puppies at home on July 26, 2023.
Moondogs win big against Mud Puppies, completes the sweep
The town of Decoria held an open house for their newly built township hall on July 26, 2023.
Decoria holds open house for new Township Hall
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday 5pm Weathercast
Mortensen will retire Monday after over 25 years on the force, and is passing leadership of the...
Mankato police ‘Cops and Bobbers’ founder retires