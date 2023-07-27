South Central launches Uniquely Abled Academy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In just 10 weeks, the Uniquely Abled Academy gives those on the autism spectrum an opportunity to specialize in workforce training that will lead to a career as a computer numeric control operator.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so exciting and I feel just so blessed that I get to be part of this process. And I. I don’t know. It’s really meaningful that I can make an impact on the community,” said Kristin Underwood.

The program targets young adults typically between the ages of 18 and 30 who are diagnosed with being on the autism spectrum, but overall everyone is welcome.

“We pride ourselves on embracing all diversity and our equity 20-30 plan here at South Central College and one of those bigger areas is helping individuals who are, you know, have disabilities, have different areas of support needed. And so that’s just perfect combination for us here at SEC,” said Jim Hanson.

Evan, a participant of the program shares what he enjoys most about gaining new skills.

“Well, it’s. It’s like when I was hit to build whatever you can learn how to use different machines and like the adult version of building Legos,” said Evan Nadolsky.

The cost of the program is sixty thousand dollars for the six students participating this year. The funding is provided by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

“We thought, hey, we’re always willing to partner when there’s a new opportunity for young people or adults to gauge skills. So we will come to the table if a college or an employer is is looking for a partner to help with anything new like that. Because in the end it helps our economy, it helps young people and adults with disabilities gain employment and earn good wages,” said Alyssa Klein.

Vocational Rehabilitation Services and the Department of Human Services are also helping to fund this program.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.