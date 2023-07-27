Support small businesses at Kolacky Days

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jackie Brockway with the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce to talk about some creative ways to support your local and smaller businesses.

On top of that, the Kolacky Days are coming up in Montgomery, Minnesota, which is another great way to support smaller businesses and enjoy a fun fair.

