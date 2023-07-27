Your Photos
Support small businesses at Kolacky Days

Jackie Brockway with the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce to talk about some creative ways to support your local and smaller businesses.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jackie Brockway with the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce to talk about some creative ways to support your local and smaller businesses.

On top of that, the Kolacky Days are coming up in Montgomery, Minnesota, which is another great way to support smaller businesses and enjoy a fun fair.

