Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘This isn’t right:’ Frost River owner confident Lucasfilm misused product, sues company

A local company is suing a big filmmaker, after they claim one of their bags appeared in the...
A local company is suing a big filmmaker, after they claim one of their bags appeared in the new Indiana Jones film.(Jordan Mathewson)
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local company based in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is suing a big filmmaker, after they claim one of their bags appeared in the new Indiana Jones film.

“It sure is fun to see a bag made right here in Duluth be a giant on the screen and for a big period of the movie,” Frost River Owner Christian Benson said.

Frost River officials said fans spotted their bag, called the Geologist Pack, in the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie.

“We saw a big uptick on the Geologist’s webpage, and then we started getting email requests from customers asking for us to remove the logo,” Benson said.

Benson is confident the logo-less bag in the film is from their handcrafted collection.

“People say, ‘Well how do you know it’s your bag?’ Well, we are very unique in what we make here,” Benson said. “We do solid brass hardware; very few manufacturers do solid brass.”

Frost River sued Lucasfilm for using their Geologist Pack without consulting the company and then engaging in a joint marketing campaign with Filson, a direct competitor to Frost River.

“This isn’t right that we make this bag, and we want people to know that we make this bag, and bringing in the third-party marketing side of things really made it very confusing,” Benson said.

The company hired a team to oversee the legal process, and the attorneys are in talks with the movie production company.

“We are the only ones who make that bag and someone else can go create a bag at some point that looks similar to it, but when they talk about what’s in the movie and what we sell on our website, it’s the authentic Geologist Pack,” Benson said.

The dollar amount of the case would be determined if it makes it to court.

Northern News Now reached out to Lucasfilm for comment but has not heard back.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota-based company 3M agrees to a settlement for allegations of contaminating the...
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison among 23 in opposition to 3M settlement
Currently, Xcel Energy is reporting outages impacting around 1,200 customers. At one point last...
Late night storm causes damage, power outages
Visitors will now be about to reach new heights at the Minnesota Zoo. Friday is the grand...
Minnesota Zoo’s new treetop trail grand opening Friday
Currently, Xcel Energy is reporting outages impacting around 1,200 customers. At one point last...
Late night storm causes damage, power outages
Comfortable conditions are expected to return as temperatures cool off and humidity drops...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 7-28-2023