Thursday is ‘moving day’ for Historic Janesville Schoolhouse

A schoolhouse last used in the 1870s finds a new home this morning in Janesville. The school...
A schoolhouse last used in the 1870s finds a new home this morning in Janesville. The school house was first used in the 1850s at its original location on West Elysian Lake Road.(Tony Peregin)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A schoolhouse last used in the 1870s finds a new home this morning in Janesville.

The school house was first used in the 1850s at its original location on West Elysian Lake Road.

When the Old Janesville Village was incorporated as a city in the late 19th century, a new school was built and this building was retired.

Crews relocated the historic building to Autumn Acres Farm in Janesville around 9 a.m. today.

The business says it will keep the building intact and use it for retail space with a designated space for displaying the school house’s history.

Artifacts such as the original chalkboards have been preserved and will be a part of the display.

