WATCH: Delivery driver pulls man from burning car

By KGTV Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A FedEx driver pulled a man from a burning car seconds before it exploded on a California interstate.

WARNING: The video contains profanity that has been bleeped.

Jonathan Rohrbach says pulling his FedEx truck over and pulling a man out of his burning car was a split-second decision.

Rohrbach dragged the man, who was suffering from a serious leg injury, to safety as cars sped by on Interstate 15.

The driver’s side of the man’s Toyota sedan was impaled by a mangled guard rail and exploded just minutes after he was rescued by Rohrbach.

“The first thing that runs through your head is ‘There might be somebody inside, and I need to get them out,’” Rohrbach said.

He reflected on the incident while watching a video of the rescue.

“I was trying to see if there was anybody else in the car using the flashlight on my phone,” he said.

After calling 911, he sifted through smoke and flames and was able to confirm that no one else was in the car. He then waited alongside the man for first responders to arrive.

Rohrbach said he won’t call himself a hero but just someone simply doing the right thing.

“If I was hurt or, you know, my family was hurt or anybody, you know, if it looks like there’s some way that you might need to help somebody, why not stop and help them?” he said.

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

