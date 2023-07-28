Axis Lofts project kicks off

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The redevelopment for the former Dutler’s building has officially kicked off.

A ground breaking ceremony of the future Axis Lofts took place this afternoon.

The nearly 18 million-dollar project is expected to offer 72-unit apartments with some commercial.

This is one of the many projects the City of Mankato, North Mankato and MnDOT will be investing in for the Hwy 189 corridor.

GMG distributed grants through the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program which was supported by DEED.

Alexis Lofts received 80 thousand dollars.

“And that’s why we were actually excited to support this project through the Main Street Economic Revitalization program. One of the ideas with that program is that we’re going to have these commercial corridors throughout the state and you can pick a couple of key projects and make an impact and then that’s going to cause many more investments down the road,” said Ryan Vesey.

The Axis Lofts are scheduled to be completed in October of 2024.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.