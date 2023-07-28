Your Photos
Caydence Roberts found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Caydence Jane Robert
Caydence Jane Robert(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, IOWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Burlington say the Amber Alert for Caydence Roberts has been canceled.

The 14-year-old was reportedly found alive in Burlington on Friday.

In an update on the police department’s Facebook page, police thanked the public for assistance in the search and investigation.

“The facts and circumstances surrounding this Amber Alert are still under investigation,” police wrote in the post. “No further information will be released at this time.”

Officials issued the Amber Alert on Thursday, citing a possible abduction.

