Comfortable conditions expected to return this weekend

Following dangerous heat across the area, this weekend is expected to be more comfortable with less humidity and cooler temperatures stretching across the area as sunshine continues.

Today will be the final hot and humid day despite not being dangerously hot. Temperatures are still projected to hover in the upper-80s through the afternoon hours with humidity sticking around one more day. This will make way for heat indices, or feels like temperatures, in the mid-90s. Winds won’t be too helpful today as they will be light up to 10 mph with a mix of sunshine and cloud coverage throughout the day. A few stray sprinkles are possible through the early to mid-afternoon hours in portions of southern Minnesota, while showers and thunderstorms are expected across northern Iowa through this evening into tonight. Some of these storms are projected to be strong and/or severe with damaging winds and large hail possible. Those storms for northern Iowa will fizzle out between 10 pm and 11 pm tonight leaving behind partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Temperatures across the area will drop into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

The good news is, Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler and more comfortable as temperatures are expected to hover in the low-80s with some areas reaching the mid-80s. Dew points will drop, this will make way for more comfortable conditions as that will lead to less sticky/muggy conditions outside; which, in turn, will drop the heat index (feels like temperatures) to be very minimal or non-existent. Skies will be mostly sunny through the weekend with light winds reaching up to 10 mph. Overnight conditions will be pleasant with mostly clear skies and temperatures dipping into the upper-50s by the following morning.

Temperatures next week will rise back into the upper-80s and low-90s through the start of the week as humidity is expected to ramp back up for a few days. Temperatures will remain in the upper-80s and low-90s through Thursday before gradually dropping into the low-80s heading into next weekend with a slight breeze mixed in as winds reach up to 15 mph. We may have a few isolated shower and thunderstorm chances mixed in through the start of the week due to the humidity returning to the area, but rain chances overall remain minimal. Overnight conditions will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-60s through Wednesday night and the low to mid-60s heading into next weekend.

