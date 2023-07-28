Horse owners urged to vaccinate their animals after West Nile virus is detected

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - After detections of West Nile virus, The Minnesota Board of Animal Health (BAH) is encouraging horse owners to vaccinate their animals.

BAH representatives responded to two horses with West Nile virus in Kandiyohi County.

One unvaccinated horse, a one-year-old quarter horse colt, died from complications related to the illness.

An additional horse, 21-year-old mare who recently received a West Nile virus booster dose prior to its infection, is recovering.

As the detections were located at separate farms, mosquitoes circulating around the county seem to be harboring the virus.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect horses from West Nile virus,” said Dr. Heather Damico, senior veterinarian in charge of equine. “Historically, a lot of the reported cases we deal with in horses are either unvaccinated or under vaccinated, which means they didn’t receive their annual booster shot. Vaccines can prevent infection or reduce severity of disease if the horse is infected.”

The virus can cause inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. Infected horses may or may not show neurological symptoms including muscle tremors and incoordination.

Birds tend to serve as the primary hosts of the disease and the virus is known to spread between infected birds and mosquitoes. Infected horses, on the other hand, cannot spread the virus to people or other horses.

In addition to vaccinations horse owners can reduce environmental risks of West Nile virus by reducing mosquitoes:

Change water in drinking troughs every week.

Mow long grass.

Drain stagnant water puddles.

Remove items used for mosquito breeding grounds, like old tires and tin cans.

Place and maintain screens over windows and stable doors.

Use mosquito repellents to protect horses and people from mosquito bites.

Initial reports already show West Nile virus in normal mosquito samples in several metro counties this summer, according to The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District.

Non-negative test results for West Nile virus disease must be reported to the Board of Animal Health.

