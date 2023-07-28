Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Horse owners urged to vaccinate their animals after West Nile virus is detected

After detections of West Nile virus, The Minnesota Board of Animal Health (BAH) is encouraging...
After detections of West Nile virus, The Minnesota Board of Animal Health (BAH) is encouraging horse owners to vaccinate their animals. Representatives responded to two horses with West Nile virus in Kandiyohi County.(KMVT)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - After detections of West Nile virus, The Minnesota Board of Animal Health (BAH) is encouraging horse owners to vaccinate their animals.

BAH representatives responded to two horses with West Nile virus in Kandiyohi County.

One unvaccinated horse, a one-year-old quarter horse colt, died from complications related to the illness.

An additional horse, 21-year-old mare who recently received a West Nile virus booster dose prior to its infection, is recovering.

As the detections were located at separate farms, mosquitoes circulating around the county seem to be harboring the virus.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect horses from West Nile virus,” said Dr. Heather Damico, senior veterinarian in charge of equine. “Historically, a lot of the reported cases we deal with in horses are either unvaccinated or under vaccinated, which means they didn’t receive their annual booster shot. Vaccines can prevent infection or reduce severity of disease if the horse is infected.”

The virus can cause inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. Infected horses may or may not show neurological symptoms including muscle tremors and incoordination.

Birds tend to serve as the primary hosts of the disease and the virus is known to spread between infected birds and mosquitoes. Infected horses, on the other hand, cannot spread the virus to people or other horses.

In addition to vaccinations horse owners can reduce environmental risks of West Nile virus by reducing mosquitoes:

  • Change water in drinking troughs every week.
  • Mow long grass.
  • Drain stagnant water puddles.
  • Remove items used for mosquito breeding grounds, like old tires and tin cans.
  • Place and maintain screens over windows and stable doors.
  • Use mosquito repellents to protect horses and people from mosquito bites.

Initial reports already show West Nile virus in normal mosquito samples in several metro counties this summer, according to The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District.

Non-negative test results for West Nile virus disease must be reported to the Board of Animal Health.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

According to MnDOT, crews will be out resurfacing the ramps south of Owatonna, with access to...
Ramp closures on southbound I-35 start July 31
FILE - Minnesota-based company 3M agrees to a settlement for allegations of contaminating the...
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison among 23 in opposition to 3M settlement
Currently, Xcel Energy is reporting outages impacting around 1,200 customers. At one point last...
Late night storm causes damage, power outages
Visitors will now be about to reach new heights at the Minnesota Zoo. Friday is the grand...
Minnesota Zoo’s new treetop trail grand opening Friday