Late night storm causes damage, power outages

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The storm that went through the Mankato area overnight caused some significant damage and power outages.

Multiple calls came out reporting downed power lines and trees

Currently, Xcel Energy is reporting outages impacting around 1,200 customers. At one point last night, that number was up to at least 4,000.

Crews are working quickly to restore power as safely as possible.

Residents in Eagle Lake, Janesville, Courtland, and Nicollet also reported outages in their area.

