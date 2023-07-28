Your Photos
Mankato American cruises to 7-1 Victory over Tri-City Red

Mankato American cruises to a 7-1 victory over Tri-City Red
Mankato American cruises to a 7-1 victory over Tri-City Red(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) -

Dominant start in the Minnesota American Legion State Baseball Tournament for Manakto American. The team has won the past two games 9-2 and 18-5.The team is already the number one seed in the pool and will play one last game to get ready for the championship bracket that starts tomorrow.

Third inning and Derek Rundle lays down a text book bunt making it safe to first and move the runner over to third.

A batter later and it’s Cael Willaert with the shot to center that drives in a run for American. They lead 2-0.

Bats were hot this afternoon for Mankato. Ainsley Stubbs with the RBI. Hitting is contagious as American adds another run in the inning to go up 3 zip.

It also helps when your pitching is on. Peyton McCormick with the backwards K. Mankato has only given up 8 runs in three games.

Pitching and hitting look good, but what about defense? That’s here too. Landon Metcalfe getting the force at third and slinging back to first for the double play.

Mankato American wins 7-1 and will play in the championship bracket tomorrow, July 28 with their first game at 10:30 am and their second game at 4:30 pm.

