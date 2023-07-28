Your Photos
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison among 23 in opposition to 3M settlement

Minnesota-based company 3M agrees to a settlement for allegations of contaminating the country’s drinking water supply, but not everyone is on board.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota-based company 3M agrees to a settlement for allegations of contaminating the country’s drinking water supply, but not everyone is on board.

On Thursday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced he is joining 23 other state Attorney Generals in opposition to certain terms of the settlement.

Under the proposed settlement, 3M would be free of any current or future claims brought by U.S. water providers over 3M’s use of P-FAS, or “forever chemicals.”

In return for waiving their claims, 3M would pay out $10-$12 billion to the water providers.

The terms the group of AG’S object to include an indemnity clause that could place liability of P-FAS away from 3M and toward the public water systems.

