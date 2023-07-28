Minnesota AG Keith Ellison among 23 in opposition to 3M settlement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota-based company 3M agrees to a settlement for allegations of contaminating the country’s drinking water supply, but not everyone is on board.

On Thursday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced he is joining 23 other state Attorney Generals in opposition to certain terms of the settlement.

Under the proposed settlement, 3M would be free of any current or future claims brought by U.S. water providers over 3M’s use of P-FAS, or “forever chemicals.”

In return for waiving their claims, 3M would pay out $10-$12 billion to the water providers.

The terms the group of AG’S object to include an indemnity clause that could place liability of P-FAS away from 3M and toward the public water systems.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.