Minnesota Zoo’s new treetop trail grand opening Friday

Visitors will now be about to reach new heights at the Minnesota Zoo. Friday is the grand...
Visitors will now be about to reach new heights at the Minnesota Zoo. Friday is the grand opening of the new treetop trail.
By Kendall Schears
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) –Visitors will now be able to reach new heights at the Minnesota Zoo.

Friday is the grand opening of the new treetop trail.

It is the longest elevated pedestrian trail in the world and it is open year-round.

The 1.25 mile loop will bring guests 32 feet above the ground for a bird’s-eye view of the hundreds of acres of nature and diverse wildlife that call this zoo home.

Planning for the project started in June of 2018.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new trail is happening at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

