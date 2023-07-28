Your Photos
Oil pipeline construction in Minnesota ruptured an aquifer. Officials say it’s the 4th time

FILE - Pipeline used to carry crude oil sits at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge...
FILE - Pipeline used to carry crude oil sits at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy, June 29, 2018. Attorneys for a Wisconsin Native American tribe are set to argue Thursday, May 18, 2023, that a federal judge should order an energy company to shut down an oil pipeline the tribe says is at immediate risk of being exposed by erosion and rupturing on reservation land. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A fourth aquifer breach has been confirmed in northern Minnesota stemming from a Canadian oil company’s construction of an oil pipeline replacement in the region, state officials said.

Officials with Enbridge Energy and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed to the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the breach occurred near Moose Lake in Aitkin County. Officials said Enbridge is working to fix the rupture, in which the layer of earth above an aquifer is punctured, causing the water to leak to the surface and possibly introducing pollutants.

It’s the fourth confirmed breach along the Line 3 pipeline route, which started operating in the fall of 2021 and generated fierce opposition from environmental activists and Native American tribes. Last October, state regulators announced that Enbridge would pay more than $11 million for water quality violations and the three previous aquifer breaches.

An aquifer is a natural underground reserve of fresh water capable of being tapped by wells. Environmentalists say such groundwater reserves face a multitude of threats from human populations, including depletion from overuse, pollution from agriculture and septic systems and contamination from pipeline construction and spills.

Groundwater at the Moose Lake breach is flowing to the surface at about 10 to 15 gallons per minute, department officials said. That’s “considerably lower” than the rate at which groundwater initially flowed from the other three breaks, the agency said.

Enbridge will submit a plan to correct the Moose Lake area damage and will implement it when it’s approved, company spokeswoman Juli Kellner said in a statement. The aquifer breaches don’t involve the pipe itself, she said. It stems from sheet-metal piling driven into the ground used to reinforce the trenches that crews work in.

The Minnesota DNR released the following statement Thursday:

“The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating Line 3-related construction impacts near Moose Lake. This is a remote and hydraulically complex site near Swatara in Aitkin County.

Through our ongoing investigation, including review of a series of groundwater reports that the DNR ordered, we have recently confirmed that there is a confined aquifer breach at the site. The groundwater flow at the surface from the Moose Lake aquifer breach is estimated at 10-15 gallons/minute, considerably lower than the 100-300+ gallons/minute initially observed at the three other confirmed aquifer breach sites previously investigated by the DNR (Clearbrook, LaSalle Creek and Mile Post 1102.5).

As part of our investigation, the DNR has required Enbridge to submit a corrective action plan and we will evaluate all corrective action options. The DNR will continue to assess all available information regarding construction-related impacts and restoration work along the Line 3 corridor.”

