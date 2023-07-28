Your Photos
Prosecutors: Woman posed as doctor, prescribed medications

Police arrested 62-year-old Maria Macburnie on Wednesday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CNN) – A New Jersey woman is accused of posing as a doctor, treating patients and prescribing medicine without a medical license.

Police arrested 62-year-old Maria Macburnie on Wednesday. She is charged with practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, health care claims fraud and three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

Ocean County prosecutors say she treated patients at Shore Medical Associates in Toms River, New Jersey, from March 2022 to June 2023.

Macburnie used the name of a family member, who actually does have an active medical license, according to officials.

The medical facility has an automated voice message saying the office is permanently closed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

