Ramp closures on southbound I-35 start July 31

According to MnDOT, crews will be out resurfacing the ramps south of Owatonna, with access to...
According to MnDOT, crews will be out resurfacing the ramps south of Owatonna, with access to the southbound rest area closed until the work is finished.(MnDOT)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists driving southbound on I-35 will need to make alternate arrangements.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), beginning on Mon., July 31, I-35 will undergo exit and on-ramp closures for four days at Steele County Rd. 4 and the Straight River Southbound Rest Area.

As crews resurface the ramps south of Owatonna, access to the southbound rest area will be closed until the work is finished.

The following detours will take place:

  • Southbound I-35 motorists will be detoured past the Steele Co. Rd. 4 exit (Exit 32).
  • Motorists are to continue south on I-35 to Hwy 30 (Ellendale, Exit 26) and turn left/east, cross the bridge to take the entrance ramp to northbound I-35 and use the northbound I-35 exit at Steele Co. Rd. 4.
  • Motorists on Steele Co. Rd. 4 wanting to enter southbound I-35 will be detoured to Steele Co. Rd. 3 southbound to make a right turn onto Highway 30 west and then to the I-35 interchange.

Construction maps and more project details can be found at the project website.

