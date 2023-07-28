Residents cleaning up following early morning storms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - City crews are are helping residents clean up after the early morning storm in the cities of Mankato and North Mankato.

Residents are now dealing with the aftermath as a result of last nights storm. City officials were out all afternoon helping people and clearing the roads.

Jerry Omeara saw the storm unfold.

“Everything was breaking loose over there. The lightning was coming out. Number of strikes came down on the the Victory side over there. And so there was a lot happening here in the short time.”

The storm left broken tree limbs and thousands of customers without power.

Mankato city workers will be out on Monday July 31st through August 2nd to pick up items that people may have lost in their yards.

“We did have a problem with the four season porch. 8 By or 6 by 10. Log went down through the front part of the porch. And we figured the last night we better not be standing there. We just got that one cleared up. In fact, it hit part of the roof on both sides of my front door,” Omeara added.

City officials reminds people of what not do to during the storm to ensure their own safety.

“If they do see something hazardous, whether it’s a power line or a tree, please reach out to us or else you know if it’s a wired down call excel and let them know as well. You know, they’re working through their issues,” said Mankato city engieer Michael McCarty.

By the end, Jerry was able to get help from ten neighborhood kids who were able to pick up 30 branches in order to clear his space.

“They they all lifted it up and took it over to their house and came back and then she said ok, everyone of you, if you got to pick up 30 branches. On this tree, by golly, you know, by the time they got done. It was pretty well all cleaned up.”

