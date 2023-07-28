Your Photos
Thunderstorms possible this evening

Majority of us will remain dry
KEYC
KEYC(KEYC)
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
6:50pm Update: Severe Thunderstorm Watch no longer includes any of our Minnesota counties, but some of Northern Iowa remains in the watch until Midnight.

After the thunderstorms last night in and around Mankato, many of us are clearing fallen branches from our lawns.

Today is the last day of intense heat, but we are not in the clear yet. Northern Iowa has a Heat Advisory in effect until 9pm this evening, meaning very hot temperatures are still possible through this evening.

We’ll be cooling off this weekend, with temperatures back near average in the lower 80s and upper 70s.

Tonight, more thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the form of pop-ups. Whether or not these storms will pop up is up for debate, but what we do know is that if they do appear, they have the potential to be strong or severe, with large hail and strong winds as the main potential threats. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for some of our counties until 10pm for Minnesota, and Midnight for Iowa.

The threat of severe weather increases as we move south towards the Iowa/Minnesota border and into northern Iowa.

After this evening, we have a pretty dry forecast, with the next chance of showers and thunderstorms possibly on Wednesday and Thursday, although that chance is still low as of now.

