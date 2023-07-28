Who’s Line is it Mankato? A benefit for MRCI

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An upcoming benefit for MRCI, Who’s Line is it Mankato, will take place on September 8 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. A popular event, this year’s show serves as a reunion of sorts, as 25 contestants from the previous year will do something out of their comfort zone for an encore performance!

Taking the stage completely unscripted this year will be:

Charlie Whitaker, CEO, Taylor Corporation

Brian Taylor, owner Mankato Motors

Samantha Boeck, ISG

Najwa Massad, Mayor of Mankato

Duane Olenius, Vice President Pioneer Bank

Lance Jeppson, Pioneer Bank

Amy Gasswint, owner of The Lakes

Dr. Matt Downs, Carlson Tillisch Eye Clinic

Sarah Richards, President and CEO of Jones Metal

Jon Jamieson, Owner of JP Fitness

Steve Jameson, Publisher of The Free Press

Jolly Corley, community leader

Dr. Bob Gazzola, Mankato Clinic

Garrett Steinberg, Mankato Woodworks also local musician

Jaci Sprague, formerly Greater Mankato Growth now with Children’s Museum

Jessica Blais, former radio personality, now marketing at APX Construction

Dr. Jess Botker, Orthopeadic and Fracture Clinic

Aaron Jones, owner JLongs Men’s Store

Brad Jackson, Crossview Covenant Church

Erin Roberts, MSU

Jamie Jacobs, Vice president APX Construction

Shannon Beal, JBeal Real Estate

Dave Schoof, community leader

Maureen Gustafson, Mankato Area Foundation

Mark Dehen, former North Mankato Mayor and now County Commissioner

This fundraiser is critical to MRCI as it pursues its mission to provide innovative and genuine opportunities for individuals with disabilities in our community. It will be a night of fun, laughs and awareness for MRCI. Tickets are still available.

