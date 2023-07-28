Who’s Line is it Mankato? A benefit for MRCI
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An upcoming benefit for MRCI, Who’s Line is it Mankato, will take place on September 8 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. A popular event, this year’s show serves as a reunion of sorts, as 25 contestants from the previous year will do something out of their comfort zone for an encore performance!
Taking the stage completely unscripted this year will be:
Charlie Whitaker, CEO, Taylor Corporation
Brian Taylor, owner Mankato Motors
Samantha Boeck, ISG
Najwa Massad, Mayor of Mankato
Duane Olenius, Vice President Pioneer Bank
Lance Jeppson, Pioneer Bank
Amy Gasswint, owner of The Lakes
Dr. Matt Downs, Carlson Tillisch Eye Clinic
Sarah Richards, President and CEO of Jones Metal
Jon Jamieson, Owner of JP Fitness
Steve Jameson, Publisher of The Free Press
Jolly Corley, community leader
Dr. Bob Gazzola, Mankato Clinic
Garrett Steinberg, Mankato Woodworks also local musician
Jaci Sprague, formerly Greater Mankato Growth now with Children’s Museum
Jessica Blais, former radio personality, now marketing at APX Construction
Dr. Jess Botker, Orthopeadic and Fracture Clinic
Aaron Jones, owner JLongs Men’s Store
Brad Jackson, Crossview Covenant Church
Erin Roberts, MSU
Jamie Jacobs, Vice president APX Construction
Shannon Beal, JBeal Real Estate
Dave Schoof, community leader
Maureen Gustafson, Mankato Area Foundation
Mark Dehen, former North Mankato Mayor and now County Commissioner
This fundraiser is critical to MRCI as it pursues its mission to provide innovative and genuine opportunities for individuals with disabilities in our community. It will be a night of fun, laughs and awareness for MRCI. Tickets are still available.
