Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

10 dogs die after air conditioning in truck fails during traffic delay

Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed.
Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed.
By WLS staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) - Ten dogs died in Indiana during a drive from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Michigan.

Authorities said the driver did not know the air conditioning in the truck’s cargo failed.

Police arrived at a Lake Station, Indiana, gas station Thursday night for a report that 19 German shepherds became overheated while being transported to a training facility.

Ten of the dogs died as a result, according to officials.

WARNING: Some may find the content of this video disturbing.

Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed. (WLS, HOBART HUMANE SOCIETY, CNN)

The Humane Society of Hobart was called to the scene.

Police in Lake Station say the driver of the van, who picked the dogs up from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and was bound for a training facility in Michigan, was unaware that the air conditioning in the cargo area of the truck failed in the sweltering heat.

“We had cooling vans and animal care and control vehicles ready to transport. And because we were asking for that paperwork, it seemed to make the owner mad and so he said that he would not allow us to help,” Jenny Webber, with the Humane Society of Hobart, said.

Lake Station police posted a narrative of the situation on Facebook, calling it a “freak event” and not a matter of neglect on the part of the truck’s driver.

They went on to write the “scene was chaotic and took an emotional toll on all that were involved in trying to save as many canines as possible.”

The humane society said they believe the dogs were traveling to a Michigan trainer to become police dogs.

“This is truly a sad day for all of us,” Webber added.

Five German shepherds were still being treated in Lake Station and will go into the care of the humane society unless the owner claims the dogs.

The record-breaking temperatures stretching from coast-to-coast sparked heat alerts in multiple states.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

The person behind the wheel of a self-driving Uber that fatally struck a woman in Arizona...
Plea deal reached in fatal self-driving Uber crash
Two students and administrator recalled the day Ethan Crumbley shot up their Michigan school....
Emotional testimony in Michigan school shooting hearing
Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed.
Graphic: 10 dogs die when AC goes out in truck
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend