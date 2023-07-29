Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Comfortable weekend

Because we deserve it
KEYC
KEYC(KEYC)
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have made it through the extremely hot week, and now we can enjoy near average temperatures this weekend.

We will be gradually warming next week into the upper 80s, but still nothing quite as hot as what we experienced this previous week. Precipitation chances are also low, so we can expect a mostly dry week ahead. Some scattered showers are possible throughout the week, with Tuesday and Wednesday seeing the highest (but still relatively low) chance, but as of now we aren’t anticipating widespread impactful weather.

Low dew points are also expected, so humidity will be fairly comfortable even with rising temperatures. Wednesday may be our warmest day with some people seeing the low 90s, but then we will cool back into the normal, low 80s by the end of the week.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

Emily Merz's Friday PM Forecast 7/28/23
Thunderstorms possible this evening
Mankato city workers will be out on Monday July 31st through August 2nd to pick up tree debris.
Residents cleaning up following early morning storms
There was plenty of cleanup going on this morning in the Mankato area, as some residents are...
LIVE: Storm damage cleanup underway (featuring Kyla Jackson)
Comfortable conditions are expected to return as temperatures cool off and humidity drops...
Comfortable conditions expected to return this weekend