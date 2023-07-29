Comfortable weekend

We have made it through the extremely hot week, and now we can enjoy near average temperatures this weekend.

We will be gradually warming next week into the upper 80s, but still nothing quite as hot as what we experienced this previous week. Precipitation chances are also low, so we can expect a mostly dry week ahead. Some scattered showers are possible throughout the week, with Tuesday and Wednesday seeing the highest (but still relatively low) chance, but as of now we aren’t anticipating widespread impactful weather.

Low dew points are also expected, so humidity will be fairly comfortable even with rising temperatures. Wednesday may be our warmest day with some people seeing the low 90s, but then we will cool back into the normal, low 80s by the end of the week.

