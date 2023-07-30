Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Police find missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect

AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has been canceled. The child has been found safe and the suspect is in custody.

BECKER, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Becker Police Department is searching for an abducted 2-year-old male named Liam Henrikson.

Liam is white, about 3 feet tall, weighs 22 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and blue t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

He was abducted near Highways 10 and 25 near Becker, MN.

Becker is northwest of the Twin Cities metro.

Police are also looking for suspect Scott Henrikson, a 41-year-old white man, in connection with this abduction.

He is approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 207 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Scott Henrikson was last seen driving a white 2017 Jeep Renegade, Minnesota license number 928XYN.

If you have any information about Liam Henrikson’s whereabouts, call the Becker Police Department at 763-765-3595 or dial 911.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Truman back on July 3. The Martin...
Arrest made in July 3 shooting near Truman, faces nine charges

Latest News

KTTC
Two people in custody after Albert Lea police serve warrant at apartment
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has embarked on a three day tour of Southwestern Minnesota.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar tours Southwestern Minnesota
According to MnDOT, crews will be out resurfacing the ramps south of Owatonna, with access to...
Ramp closures on southbound I-35 start on Monday
Map of the crash scene.
Austin man hurt after crash involving motorcycle, pick-up truck
A traffic collision at a county road intersection over the weekend sent a six-year-old boy to...
Child critically injured in traffic collision