AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Police find missing 2-year-old and abduction suspect

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has been canceled. The child has been found safe and the suspect is in custody.

BECKER, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Becker Police Department is searching for an abducted 2-year-old male named Liam Henrikson.

Liam is white, about 3 feet tall, weighs 22 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and blue t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

He was abducted near Highways 10 and 25 near Becker, MN.

Becker is northwest of the Twin Cities metro.

Police are also looking for suspect Scott Henrikson, a 41-year-old white man, in connection with this abduction.

He is approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 207 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Scott Henrikson was last seen driving a white 2017 Jeep Renegade, Minnesota license number 928XYN.

If you have any information about Liam Henrikson’s whereabouts, call the Becker Police Department at 763-765-3595 or dial 911.

