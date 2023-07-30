Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato American wins 9-1 over Sartell

Mankato American continues its win streak after a 9-1 win over Sartell.
Mankato American continues its win streak after a 9-1 win over Sartell.(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) -

Mankato American is off to a solid start in the Minnesota American Legion State Baseball Tournament. The team is 4-0 and has only given up nine runs in four games. American took on Sartell earlier today for game one of bracket play.

One thing that Mankato American likes to do is steal and they’re pretty good at it.

With the stolen base American now has a runner in scoring position with Derek Rundle at the plate and it’s like clock work for these guys. Get a runner on, steal second and the next batter sends them home. Mankato American up 2-0.

Nicholas Werk up to bat and he sends this one deep for the RBI double in the bottom of two. Mankato American extends the lead 3-0.

Werk getting on base and striking batters out. He caught this one looking in the top of three.

Bases loaded one out. The ball is hit to right and Logan Swalve makes the catch and is thinking “don’t run on me.” He guns it to home and Dylan Kopesky is there to lay the tag down to get out of the inning.

Kopesky is up and he nails this one to center driving in a run for American.

Mankato American would go on to win this on 9-1.

Mankato American would go on to win this one 9-1.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is using 2021 tax year information to determine...
Minnesota to issue one-time tax rebate payments
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting late Monday night that injured...
Four injured in shooting in rural Truman; authorities seek suspects
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, learned his sentence this morning in Blue Earth County Court of 20...
Lee Wayne Young Jr., 19, sentenced to life in prison
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hailed a decision by the U.S. District Court of...
Court upholds entirety of AG Ellison’s lawsuit against Fleet Farm
There are many features of this home, from the technology to the layout, that add to the value.
Nearly $4 million house for sale in Mankato area

Latest News

The Waterville Indians battle the Blue Earth Pirates at home on July 29, 2023.
TOWNBALL: Blue Earth wins over Waterville, claims top seed in 13-60 League
Waterville battles Blue Earth.
Blue Earth wins over Waterville
Mankato American cruises to a 7-1 victory over Tri-City Red
Mankato American cruises to 7-1 Victory over Tri-City Red
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks on the radio during the second half of an NCAA college...
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck defends program against allegations he calls ‘baseless’