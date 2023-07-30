Mankato American wins 9-1 over Sartell

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) -

Mankato American is off to a solid start in the Minnesota American Legion State Baseball Tournament. The team is 4-0 and has only given up nine runs in four games. American took on Sartell earlier today for game one of bracket play.

One thing that Mankato American likes to do is steal and they’re pretty good at it.

With the stolen base American now has a runner in scoring position with Derek Rundle at the plate and it’s like clock work for these guys. Get a runner on, steal second and the next batter sends them home. Mankato American up 2-0.

Nicholas Werk up to bat and he sends this one deep for the RBI double in the bottom of two. Mankato American extends the lead 3-0.

Werk getting on base and striking batters out. He caught this one looking in the top of three.

Bases loaded one out. The ball is hit to right and Logan Swalve makes the catch and is thinking “don’t run on me.” He guns it to home and Dylan Kopesky is there to lay the tag down to get out of the inning.

Kopesky is up and he nails this one to center driving in a run for American.

Mankato American would go on to win this on 9-1.

