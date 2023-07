MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Moondogs lost to the La Crosse Loggers 7-5 in extra innings at home on Saturday.

The Moondogs will look to avoid being swept as they host the Loggers tomorrow. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

