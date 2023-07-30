Vikings agree to terms with Danielle Hunter

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Vikings Pro Bowl Defensive End Danielle Hunter and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms.

Hunter had not been practicing with the team because he wanted a new contract with more money.

Multiple reports say Danielle Hunter agree to terms on a 1-year, $20-millions deal including $17-millon guaranteed.

The Northern News Now sports team has been covering the Vikings Training Camp in Eagan.

STORY: Former UMD Bulldog and Duluth Native both at Vikings Camp.

STORY: New Defensive Coordinator focusing on Defensive Backfield.

STORY: Jordan Addison talks for the first time after his 140-mile-per-hour ticket.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.